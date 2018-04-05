Immense effort by youngsters to win cup at Tigers lair

Stamford Rugby Club Under 10s have been crowned Prima Cup champions.

They fought off competition from around 70 other clubs to defeat Silhilians in the final which was held at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road ground.

After a competitive clash, Stamford ran out winners by three tries to one to the delight of coach Steve Jordan.

He said: “It was an immense achievement for the squad of 14 players who were not only champions on the pitch out of 70 clubs who entered the competition, but were champions with supporters and coaches alike, with respect to exhibiting the core values of rugby – teamwork, enjoyment, respect, discipline and sportsmanship.”

Stamford were joined by teams from Shipston-on-Stour, Silhillians, Syston, Trentham and Woodrush taking part in the Celebration Day which coincided with Tigers’ victory over Wasps in the Aviva Premiership.

Steve added: “It was a fantastic opportunity with fantastic weather. The festival and lead-up was brilliant and they also got to watch a fantastic game of rugby.

“It’s a great advert for our club, we should be able to get more players involved and aim to inspire younger players with how well we’ve done.

“The whole thing was organised brilliantly, making it very, very enjoyable for everyone.”