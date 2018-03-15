Javan continues run of form in winning start to George’s reign

Burghley Park’s Seniors have a new captain who is already looking forward to the start of the playing season.

George Clayton-Jones took over the reins from predecessor Alan Gray and hosted a wet nine-hole competition on Monday with a depleted field taking a rain check.

George said: “Well done to everyone who braved the elements. It was great to see how well the course has stood up to the wet weather and to find the greens as fast as they are.”

George’s charity for the year is Diabetes UK and he is planning some novel events to help raise funds for this worthy cause.

Because of several rain-related late withdrawals, the original plan for a team competition was shelved and replaced by an individual Stableford.

Thirty-five players turned out and Pauline Crampin (30) turned in the best score of the day (21 points) to take top prize in the ladies section.

Anne-Harrison-Smith (30) took second spot on 19, with Pam Collier (29) third with 18.

In the men’s event, Javan Argent (11) continued his recent run of form with a winning score of 20 points, ahead of club captain Bob Collier (19) on 19 and Rob Sorrell (17) on 18.

The Winter Leagues have been impacted by the recent snowy weather with the semi-finals of both the ladies and men’s events being deferred.

The ladies eventually managed to get both semis played with Gail Hunt and Jane Saggers taking on Pippa LeSage and Nicky Plumtree in what was a tight match until the turn which was reached all square.

Heading into the back nine, Gail and Jane burst into life and were three up coming off the 13th. Gail then recorded a net birdie on the 14th (the hardest hole on the course) before finishing the match off on the par three 16th, where her tee shot finished just 18 inches from the hole, giving her and Jane the match 4&2.

In the other semi-final, Jane Mantel and Elaine Brown (substituting for Sara Harris) took on Kay Hircock and Mary Sharp and proved too strong for them.

The final is a rematch of the league phase encounter between Gail Hunt and Jane Saggers and Jane Mantel and Sara Harris, with the latter pair looking to improve their fortunes this time.

In the men’s event, one of the semi-finals has now been played, with Paul Wilkinson and Steve Barnett (substituting for the holidaying Bob Emmins) crushing Bill O’Driscoll and Terry Austin 5&4.

The other match, between David Jackson and Javan Argent and Graham Bedford and Dave Tilley is due to be played later this week.