Master class at Burghley in Augusta anticipation

To get everyone into the mood for the anticipated excitements at Augusta this weekend, Burghley Park members turned out in force for their first significant competition of the season – the Burghley Masters on Saturday.

Twenty-two teams of four competed for the honour of becoming the reigning Burghley Masters champions for the next 12 months with the best two scores on each hole scoring, and all to score on the ninth and 18th holes.

To add to the challenge, scores were doubled on the three holes comprising Burghley’s ‘Amen Corner’ – the challenging 15th, 16th and 17th holes.

Bragging rights for the year eventually went to Matt Pettit, Dan Elliott, Tom Hagues and Aaron Angus, whose score of 111 left them five shots clear of the rest of the field.

Going out early, they probably had some of the best weather, with many of the later starters having to set off in the steady rain which arrived later.

Second spot went to the ladies’ team of Kay Hircock, Sue Churchill, Anne Fensom and Barbara Newell, with 106 points, with Sue repeating last year’s performance of finishing in the runners-up spot.

Competition for the third and final place in the prizes was very tight and countback was needed to determine the outcome.

Hugh Riddlesdell, Mark Norman, James Forsyth and Mark Musgrove just edged it, with a score of 104, to the disappointment of Steve Coultas, Eric Parker, Jack Sullivan and James Wright on the same score in fourth spot.

The annual adults and juniors event held at Burghley Park on Friday saw seven teams of three play a Texas Scramble, with two adults and one junior per team.

Good scores were recorded, despite the rain which arrived as the teams set out on the back nine, with victory going to Will Robinson, Mark Saggers and Robb Tapp with 61.9 points (65 gross, which was five under par).

Teddy Crooke, Javan Argent and Bob Collier took second place on 62.4 (gross 66), with Keilin Harper, Richard Vaughan and Peter Beeke third on 63.9 (gross 67).