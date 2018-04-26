Maudsley hails progress after promotion-winning campaign

Bourne Rugby Club player coach Dave Maudsley has hailed the progress his charges have made during their promotion-winning campaign.

The Milking Nook Drove outfit have finished as runners-up in Midlands 4 East (South) this season while also reaching the final of the Junior Vase for the first time in their history.

Despite cup glory eluding them and defeat in Saturday’s final game at Thorney meaning Bourne finished in second spot behind champions St Neots, Maudsley was full of praise for his players’ efforts this term.

He said: “The lads have grown as individuals this season, both on and off the field and they’ve grown as a squad, both in terms of ability and also attitude.

“They’ve worked hard this season, they’ve played well and they’ve maintained their discipline.

“Best of all though, they’ve stuck together when times have been hard and this has given the success far greater value.

“The promotion has been well earned and thoroughly deserved, but the ethos among the players is the greatest reward we’ll take away from the season.”

Bourne were missing nine regular players for Saturday’s final game of the season which ended in a 19-7 defeat.

Manager Paul Mambey was forced into playing the full game in the front row in his final match before retiring.

Mambey said: “It was a tough game. It obviously wasn’t the result we wanted but we knew it would be tough with so many regulars missing.

“It’s testament to the sort of club we are that so many people were willing to step up and play.

“There were guys out there on Saturday who often end up benching, vets who have barely played all year and colts making their senior debut, yet nobody was found wanting in terms of their effort.”

Maudsley was also relatively pleased with the performance despite Bourne suffering just their fourth league loss of the season.

He commented: “Credit to Thorney who were good and certainly deserved the win, but thankfully the result doesn’t matter in the slightest.

“Yes, we were missing key players, but the side we put out was still a good one and we gave it our best which simply wasn’t good enough.

“Having said that though, I felt the notable difference in the two sides was the fact that one had clearly played far more rugby as a squad.

“They looked well organised while we lacked the cohesion we’ve had for most of the season.”

Skipper Tom Dixon was named as man of the match for Bourne and reflected on the success of the season.

He enthused: “We can afford to forget about Saturday because the result doesn’t detract from what we’ve achieved and it certainly doesn’t change how good a season it’s been.

“The guys that played on Saturday did the club proud. Above anything else it’s been the mentality that we should play well and enjoy ourselves that has got us promoted this year.

“It’s great that we have players who can step up and take the same approach.”