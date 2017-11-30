Prestigious award for Panthers coach Justin

Ketton Panthers Junior Triathlon Academy coach Justin Hattee has won the coveted East Midlands Children’s Coach of the Year award.

Hattee, who is head coach for the 12-plus age group and Academy members of the Ketton club, received the accolade at the Triathlon England awards ceremony which was held at Loughborough.

Justin (pictured) said: “I was delighted to have won this award given the strong competition from coaches in some of the much bigger and established clubs in the East Midlands region.

“It’s an award for the club and reflects the continued drive, determination and achievement of all of our juniors.”

The triumph followed hot on the heels of Ketton Panthers being named Club of the Year for the second successive term at the recent Active Rutland awards at Greetham Valley.

Club founder and Under 12s head coach Caroline Hattee enthused: “We were thrilled to have been awarded this title again

“It is testament to all of the hard work, enthusiasm and fun our juniors give and enjoy during training and racing.

“A massive well done to all of them and what an amazing way to finish the season.”

The Ketton Panthers Triathlon Academy aims to provide an opportunity for young triathletes to develop and progress their skills and endurance to a higher level.

They aim to bridge the gap between the club and East Midlands Skill Schools and the regional development squads/academy.

It also aims to inspire younger Ketton Panthers to train and race more regularly and aspire to be a part of the Academy when they reach the age of 12.

The Academy is run by volunteers, including BTF level qualified coaches and supplements the training provided by Ketton Panthers Triathlon Club.