Record-breaking efforts from Deepings Swimming Club starlets

Deepings Swimming Club amassed 71 medals at the Boston Open Meet after a stunning weekend of competition at Grantham.

The squad of 43, aged from nine to 16-years, won 20 gold, 24 silver and 27 bronze medals, as well as achieving numerous county qualifying times.

Among the stand-out performers were two of the club’s youngest swimmers.

Ten-year-old Alex Sadler won seven of his nine races, collecting silver and bronze in the other two.

Alex broke three Deepings Swimming Club records in the process, in the 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke.

Nine-year- old Lucia Karic, the youngest member of the team, topped the podium in the 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke (where she achieved her first ever county qualifying time) and 200m freestyle. She also took silver in the 200IM.

Also impressing was Bethany Eagle-Brown, who swam a new club record in the 100m freestyle, as one of her four golds. She dipped under one minute for the first time, at 59.05, making her the fastest 14-year- old in Lincolnshire so far this year.

Other age-group gold medal-winning performances came from Anita Wong (50m freestyle), Harry Cardell (200m butterfly), Holly Leggott (200m backstroke), Jessie Spooner (50m backstroke and 100m freestyle) and Tiffany Wong (50m backstroke).

Deepings Swimming Club head coach Lynn Chapman said: “Once again our swimmers have exceeded expectations with their outstanding performances.

“I’m delighted that we won medals across the age range which shows the strength of depth we have at the club with a number of exciting young swimmers coming through.

“The swimmers supported each other during the two days of racing and really bonded as a team.”

Also collecting age-group medals were: Lexi Cooper (silver in 50m, 200m, and 400m freestyle, and 100IM; bronze in 200IM and 50 breaststroke), Alice Dovey (bronze in 50m backstroke), Amy Tappern (silver in 200m backstroke; bronze in 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 200IM), Ben Briggs (silver in 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke; bronze in 100IM), Emma Wilde (silver in 50m breaststroke and 100m backstroke; bronze in 50m freestyle and 200m breaststroke), Ethan Malcolm (bronze in 200m freestyle), Grace Edwards (bronze in 50m butterfly), Hannah Matthews (bronze in 50m freestyle), Harry Cardell (silver in 50m butterfly and 400m freestyle; bronze in 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle), Holly Leggott (silver in 200IM, 50m and 200m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke; bronze in 50m and 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle), Jessie Spooner (bronze in 100IM and 200m backstroke), Joe Lund (bronze in 50m butterfly), Lorna McGill (silver in 100m breaststroke; bronze in 50m breaststroke), Molly Briers (bronze in 100m backstroke), Oliver Harrison (bronze in 200m breaststroke) and Tiffany Wong (silver in 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 100IM; bronze in 50m breaststroke).