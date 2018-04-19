Reds receive the plaudits after claiming cup glory

Have your say

Stamford AFC Under 11 Reds were victorious in the PFA Junior Alliance Cup on Sunday.

They defeated Peterborough Northern Star Under 11 Whites 2-1 in a closely-contested game at the Branch Bros Stadium.

On a difficult pitch Stamford Reds took their chances in a strong first half performance with Joseph Johnson scoring a brace to give them a well-deserved two-goal lead at half-time.

After a solid start to the second half the Reds conceded after failing to clear their lines from a Northern Star corner to set up a tense last 20 minutes.

But they gradually gained control of the game to win their second major trophy in two years after winning the League Cup competition last season.

Captain Connor Saunders lifted the trophy for a team who have received many plaudits over the last two seasons for their style of play and character.

They are now looking forward to defending their League Cup title with the final group and, if successful, knock out games in the next set of fixtures.

The PFA committee’s man of the match was Stamford’s Johan Coughlan.