RUGBY ACTION: Derby day blues for Bourne once again as Hiscocks sees red

Deepings still hold the A15 bragging rights after a cup tie win over rivals Bourne at Milking Nook Drove.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Bourne player-coach Dave Maudsley goes over for a try. Photo by Alan Hancock.

Just like their league meeting two weeks ago, the Green Machine scored two tries before half-time through flanker Jack Harte and number eight Phil Trotman before a Sam Evison penalty put Bourne on the board.

The home side were up against it after lock Bradley Hiscocks was sent off, adding to the absences of skipper Tom Dixon, Adam Binns and Andrew Brown through injury.

But Bourne regrouped and player-coach Dave Maudsley’s converted try cut a nine-point deficit to just two.

However, just like at Linchfield Road last month, Deepings forged ahead again with tries by Dom Peacock and Chris Towers to make it 24-10.

The fourteen guys on the pitch, and the guys who came off the bench, put in an incredible shift and made Deepings work very hard for their win Dave Maudsley, Bourne RUFC player-coach

A late Maudsley try came too late for Bourne to mount a comeback and Trotman said: “We could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves when Bourne went down to 14 men.

“But we got over the line and I think the lads will be glad to go into the winter break with a good away win at Bourne.”

Maudsley said: “Deepings beat 15 of us two weeks ago so, after the red card, they weren’t likely to struggle against 14 of us.

“The sending off was nothing more than stupidity on Brad’s behalf and that moment of madness has undoubtedly influenced the outcome of the game.

“However, the fourteen guys on the pitch, and the guys who came off the bench, put in an incredible shift and made Deepings work very hard for their win.

“There was talk during the week about how we’d cope without the various players we were missing, but week on week it’s

becoming less of an issue because the guys coming into the squad are just as strong.

“We’re trying to build a culture where everything we do is about playing well and enjoying ourselves and whilst results are of course important, they’re only really a consequence of getting everything else right.

“Unfortunately though, whilst most of the squad are getting the message, and also realise the importance of being disciplined, individuals are still subject to silly behaviour and there’s no doubting that cost us today.”

BOURNE: C. Wheeler, Appleby, Gill, Hiscocks, Cooke, J. Wheeler, Williams, Brown; Evison, Maudsley, Lynch, Harby, Holden, Lagdon, Castle. Replacements: Thornburn, Mambey, Douglas, Short.

DEEPINGS: Coupland, D. Peacock, Silverwood, Green, Hayward, Cannell, Harte, Trotman, Charity, Owen, Squires, Knight, Whitby, Young, Jones. Replacements: Osborne, Heaton, O. Peacock, Morris, Towers.

TRIES: Bourne: Maudsley (two); Deepings: Harte, Trotman, Peacock, Towers.

PENALTY: Bourne: Evison.

CONVERSIONS: Bourne: Evison; Deepings: Owen (two).