RUGBY UNION: Bourne close the gap

Bourne got back to winning ways on Saturday against the league leaders.

After the disappointing result at Deepings the previous week, and with a number of regular first-teamers missing, they went into the game as underdogs but determined to put in a performance.

A blistering display saw them run out comfortable winners.

St Neots looked a physical and well drilled side but it was Bourne who powered to an early lead with a tempo they managed to maintain for most of the game.

Dragging their opponents from breakdowns across the pitch, Bourne made light work of stretching the St Neots defence.

After building a number of phases, Josh Lynch eventually crossed to open the scoring.

Soon afterwards, an inch-perfect crossfield kick from full-back Jack Berry was gathered by Lynch who threw a sublime pass back infield to the supporting Xanti Tito Xipu to cross in the corner.

Efficient recycling and good handling among the Bourne squad saw winger Jack Lagdon cross in the other corner with some slick finishing.

Not to be outdone, St Neots came back into the game.

Playing at speed with some well structured play, Bourne piled on the pressure.

St Neots were penalised by the accuracy of kicker Sam Evison and eventually they were also reduced to 14 men after repeated infringements led to a sin-binning.

Bourne’s replacement prop Ian Knight was sin-binned after just five minutes on the pitch.

Starting the second half with 14 men, they came under pressure from the restart and soon conceded a try.

However, they dug deep and used some clever rotation of the bench to dominate once again.

Berry, showing some of his scintillating form from last season, danced his way to the line to finish another passage of play.

Lynch crossed for his second try after a well worked move by the Bourne backline. Evison’s kicking continued to take the lead further away from St Neots.

Bourne player-coach Dave Maudsley said: “I’m thrilled with the result!

“When we’re bad, we’re average – but when we’re good, we’re very good.

“The stand-out player was Josh Lynch but everyone did their fair share.

“While our attacking game – particularly our kicking and off-loading – was good, our defence was solid and that was the difference.

“We were tested in the second quarter but made a point of keeping our discipline which we didn’t do last week.”

Bourne climbed to second ahead of a cup fixture against Deepings on Saturday.

Maudsley added: “Deepings are a good side and deserved their win last week.

“But our result over St Neots and respective league positions suggest that we’re better on a more consistent basis.

“They seem to have us psychologically but we need to treat this like any other game and concentrate on being at our best for the full 80 minutes.”