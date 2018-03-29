Setting sail for the World Championships

Ten young sailors from Oakham will be the only school team on the roster when they jet out to Florida to take part in the 2018 RS Feva World Championships this Easter.

Half of the United Kingdom’s representation at the World Championships will be from Rutland – England’s smallest county.

A total of 50 boats are taking part from countries all over the world with 13 boats from the UK – an impressive six of which are from Rutland.

Oakham’s 10 sailors are joined by two pupils from Stamford High School, all of whom sail together at Rutland Water.

While this is the first time the RS Feva World Championships has been held outside of Europe, it’s not the first time Oakham’s sailors have taken part.

Teams from Oakham have sailed at the World Championships every year since 2007 – enjoying a variety of successes – notably at last year’s event, which was held in Holland, when they came away with a bronze medal.

Oakham School’s director of sailing Nick Neve commented: “Oakham has a national reputation for sailing.

“We have an incredible pool of home-grown sailing talent – with pupils who tried sailing for the first time as part of our activity programme now representing Great Britain at a World Championships.”

The young sailors will arrive a few days before the opening ceremony on Tuesday to train and acclimatise to the time change and spend some time getting used to the sailing conditions. Racing begins on Wednesday up to the prizegiving ceremony on Sunday, April 8.

Nick continued: “We are lucky to be so close to Rutland Water which provides a great training ground for both our new and experienced sailors.

“However, the water in the Gulf of Mexico at the Clearwater Community Sailing Centre in Florida will, I’m sure, be a little different.”

Oakham’s sailing talents also include current student Maddy Kirk who is set to compete this year in the Youth Nationals Championships at Largs, the National Championships at Hayling Island and the European Championships in Helsinki.