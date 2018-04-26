Successful students set for world championships

The Annabel Murcott Schools of Tae Kwon Do had some outstanding results at the recent English Championships held in Worcester.

More than 1,400 competitors from all over Great Britain and Europe took part in the event with students of all ages from five years to adult entered into several disciplines, to include sparring, patterns and destruction.

Annabel’s schools are mainly based in Stamford, Bourne, Peterborough, Billingborough and the Deeping area and currently they are all in training for the World Tae Kwon Do Championships at the Birmingham Arena on July.

Two of her students – Kieran Fowler from Billingborough and Christina Frost from Deeping – managed to keep their English title along with new up-and-coming students gaining more medals.

Seventh Dan Master Murcott, herself a multi-world champion said: “I am so proud of all the students. They train really hard and this is showing in the results we are getting.

“Not all the students like the competition side of Tae Kwon Do but they still attend the competitions to show their support and I think that’s just as important, as we all work as a team.

“We now have the Welsh Championships in Cardiff in May and then all the focus will be on the Worlds, with more than 35 countries attending from as far as Australia, Russia, USA and Argentina.

“To take a medal at these massive events, especially for the juniors, is just amazing and something that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Murcott has a few spaces left in her classes around the area.

Call 07714 323995 for further information.

Results:

Sparring: Gold – Christina Frost, Kieran Fowler, Alan Boothby; Silver – Anshul Sendal, Radika Patel; Bronze – Scott Edwards, Danny Wilson, Lucy Cooper, Vicki Cooper, Nikki Francis, James Frost. Lisa Kelly, Matthew Kelly, Rebecca Boothby.

Patterns: Silver – James Frost; Bronze – Ambrose O’Neill.

Team Sparring: Bronze – Rebecca Cooper, Vicki Cooper, Lisa Kelly; Silver – Alan Boothby, Christina Frost, Rachel Rodgers, Katherine Swindell; Gold – Alan Boothby, Danny Wilson, Matthew Kelly.

Team Pattern: Gold – Ambrose ONeill, Rachel Rodgers, Katherine Swindell, Tony Swindell, Marek Baldyzer, Scott Edwards.