Sue’s steady showing sees ladies captain earn her spurs

Ladies captain Sue Brand earned her spurs on Sunday when she won the April Medal on the Lakes course at Greetham Valley.

The weather was not particularly kind and, playing off 14, Sue started her round with a double bogey, but soon put that error behind her as she scored steadily thereafter, including a birdie on the seventh hole.

Her back nine was a mixture of more double bogeys, interspersed with pars and her final score of 77 nett was sufficient to earn her the top spot.

Coming in just behind Sue, with 78, was Nicola Toon (15) who really struggled to get to grips with the course on the front half but, thereafter, had a much better half as she returned a run of birdies in the middle section.

In third place Sheila Douty (12) scored nett 80 and Sheila was undone by double bogeys over the last three holes of the first half.

On the return half the 10th proved very costly but this was mitigated to some extent by a run of pars in the mid-section.

In the Gents Medal, Alex Barnett had the sort of round that he has been threatening for some time as he took top place with a great nett score of 65.

Alex (15) stormed round the first nine holes in only two over gross and did not drop a shot on the back half until the 14th.

But a triple bogey on the 15th was out of character and blotted what could have been an even better score.

Thereafter Alex returned to his normal standard until he hit the water on the last hole. For this excellent score Alex’s handicap is reduced to 13.

Wilby Toothill, who won the March (Winter) medal and had his handicap reduced from 16 to 14, took second place with another good score of nett 67 which means his handicap is further reduced to 13.

Wilby had a steady front half at five over gross but then started the back nine with a birdie and after eight holes he was only one over gross but regrettably several shots were dropped on the final hole (after a birdie on 17th) to mar the final score.

Coming third, with 68, George Grant (9) had a terrific back half at two over gross, including a birdie on the 11th, but this was not quite enough to edge himself into second spot.

As the weather started to warm up the Seniors Section played a Stableford qualifier on the Valley course.

The course was in much better condition than might have been expected after the last week’s rains and had drained over the weekend and it was expected that scores would be good as the greens were running fast and true.

In reality only one player had a high scoring round and that was Peter Wood (15) who scored an excellent 41 points.

On his first half Peter dropped only four shots to the card and seemed to be on course for a high score overall with a similar score on the back half but, for some inexplicable reason, he put his tee-shot on the final hole into the water and failed to register a score.

In second spot, Mike Hoye (16) just won on countback with 36 as he had a real curates egg of a round.

Starting unsteadily Mike dropped six shots on the first four holes but then picked up three pars as he finished strongly.

Coming home a visit to the water on the 14th meant a no score but further pars edged him into second place.

David Aldred came third, on countback, with 36 and had reason to be thankful to his putter which came to the

rescue on numerous occasions.

David’s round was completed with nine pars and a birdie but a couple of erratic shots on the back half conspired to cause double bogeys and the loss of position on countback.

The ladies handicap league team entertained Sleaford at home on Saturday in a very competitive match.

All games were very tightly contested with the first two pairings getting Greetham off to a good start as Kay Ropson and Dee Ginnity won 2&1, followed by Jo Robinson and Angela Wheeler also winning by the same score.

The last two games out both went to the very final hole but unfortunately, with both the third (Annie McCulloch and Jackie Friend) and fourth (Lesley Young and Helen Woolley) pairings giving shots on the last hole it was too much and as a result these two matches were lost for an overall half.

The ladies competition was reduced to only nine holes as a result of the weather and it was Angela Wheeler (13) who took top place with 16 points.

Kathy Horner (25) also totalled 16 but she was outdone on countback.

With the start of the new scratch league season Greetham Valley first team had a tough opening fixture against newly promoted Belton Woods who sent over a strong team.

Clearly Greetham members were inspired by the appearance of the sun as they produced a match-winning performance.

The first pair of Paul and Adam Clegg were unlucky to lose 2&1, but this loss was immediately negated as Chris Steele and Darren Sargood had an easier win by 3&2.

In the third pairing Dave Morgan and Graham Smith were on the end of a 5&3 loss but again Greetham fought back when Russ Aust and first team debutant Darren Child came home 3&2 with the latter thrilled to start his record with a win.

With two matches still on course and the scores tied at 2-2, the pressure was building but captain Richard Wilson and Pete Dickinson came home 2&1 while the last pair of Rory Smith and Ray Gladwinfield won two up to confirm the overall 4-2 win.