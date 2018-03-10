Teddy’s chasing his American dream

A New College Stamford student is chasing the American dream in a bid to pursue a motor racing career.

Sixteen-year-old Teddy Wilson from South Luffenham is moving Stateside to compete in the Formula 4 Championship.

He has been recruited by the Jay Howard Driver Development (JHDD) team after successfully making the transition from karting to single seaters.

Wilson made his Transatlantic debut for their Kart Driver Development team in December where he won the Italian American Motor Engineering (IAME) senior category of the Margay Sprint Nationals at Daytona Kart Week.

And that has given the former Uppingham Community College pupil the perfect platform to move onto the next stage of his promising career.

Wilson said: “Formula 4 is a great stepping stone for young drivers.

“Being with Jay Howard and his team is a good fit for me as I aim to make my first single seater season the best it can be with their support.

“It will be a big learning curve, but I have high hopes of what I can achieve with Team JHDD.”

Wilson was a member of the 2017-2018 Motor Sport Association UK Academy Squad and also competed internationally in KF Junior and OK Junior in WSK and CIK-FIA European and World Championships for two years and was the Super One MSA British IAME Cadet Karting champion in 2014.

JHDD Team Principal Jay Howard said: “Teddy made a good impression on the team immediately and was fast, polite and hard working.

“He is going down a very similar road to myself, making the move from the UK to the USA to pursue his career.

“It’s not easy and I give Teddy a lot of credit for doing what he is doing. I’m sure his dedication will pay off for him down the line.”

Wilson is the third driver to be announced in the JHDD team to date. He joins fellow rookie Wyatt Brichacek of Denver, Colorado, and Braden Eves of Gahanna, Ohio, who made his F4 debut last season.

Howard added: “Teddy is a team player and gets along great with the other drivers we have on the team.

“It’s really nice to see them all helping and pushing each other.”

Wilson’s international achievements already include third place in the final round of the European Championships at Genk racing for CRG and top three heat finishes at the World Championship in Bahrain where he was forced to retire from the final with mechanical problems while in fifth position from an entry of 90 drivers.

He began driving karts when he was six-years-old and has been racing them since he was eight. Starting out in the Comer Cadet class, his racing at national level made him a regular at kart circuits across England, as well as driving in Northern Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Lanzarote.

In 2014 Wilson was the UK’s most successful cadet driver and MSA British Cadet Karting champion.

Racing with Fusion Motorsport in IAME Cadet, Wilson was never out of the top five in any heat throughout his Super One British Championship campaign and won five of the hotly-contested finals.

He also set new lap records for his class at Rowrah (Cumbria) and Glan-y-Gors (Wales) circuits.

That season, in the national Little Green Man (LGM) Series, he was also the only IAME cadet driver to top the podium twice and to perform a rare clean sweep - winning all three heats and the final at Kimbolton.

The following year Wilson made his debut on the European circuit, driving for the Strakka Racing Bhai Tech team (formerly Zanardi Strakka Racing) and Forza Racing.

Competing in the KF Junior category for drivers aged 12-15 years old, his results included heat wins in rounds of the European Championships, 17th in the CIK-FIA World Championship and seventh in the Andrea Margutti Trophy.

He has been studying motor racing vehicle repair and maintenance at New College Stamford.