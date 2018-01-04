Teddy toasts victory at famed Florida racing circuit

Have your say

Sixteen-year-old South Luffenham kart racer Teddy Wilson took his first victory on American soil at the famed Daytona International Speedway circuit in Florida at the weekend.

Making his debut at the annual World Karting Association (WKA) Daytona KartWeek, Teddy won the IAME senior category of the Margay Sprint Nationals, racing for Jay Howard’s Motorsport Driver Development (MDD) team.

MDD team manager Joe Hidalgo said: “Working with Teddy has been a great pleasure. We showed pace and what we are capable of.

“Now I’m looking forward to what’s in store in the 2018 season in karting and F4 and I am confident we can win more hardware.”

Forty IAME senior drivers took to Daytona’s infield karting circuit in unusually cold, cloudy and drizzly conditions.

Qualifying proved tricky due to the changeable environment and drying track.

Slick tyres were beneficial for the handful of drivers who took the gamble during qualifying.

Unfortunately, Teddy wasn’t one of them and could only achieve 12th on the grid as a result.

This didn’t hold Teddy back and he stormed through the field to finish third in the pre-final.

In the final Teddy took the inside line at the opening corner and clinched second spot behind the then-leader Austin McCusker.

At the halfway point he captured the lead and set the race’s fastest laps to pull a gap and take the victory.

On day two, the similar conditions didn’t prove any easier and another 12th place qualifying position followed. Teddy worked his way up the field to fifth in the pre-final.

Despite getting to second soon after the start of the final, the pace of AJ Myers’ kart proved unbeatable and Teddy had to settle for second place – enough to secure the overall win for the category.

Teddy said: “It was great to be racing again after a 14-month break.

“This is good preparation as I make the transition into racing Formula 4 single seater cars in the 2018 F4 United States Championship with Jay Howard’s MDD team.”

Teddy’s first official series F4 test takes place at Houston MSR in Texas later this month.

The six-round championship takes place at legendary tracks across America and culminates with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix as a supporting race in front of 400,000 spectators.

Teddy began driving karts when he was six and racing at eight. In 2014 he was MSA Super One British Cadet Kart Champion and is a member of the Motorsport Association UK (MSA) Academy Squad – an elite group of young drivers who have demonstrated potential excellence in motorsport.

He is a student at New College Stamford and anyone interested in sponsorship or partnership opportunities should e-mail teddywilsonracing@gmail.com or visit www.teddywilsonracing.com for more information.