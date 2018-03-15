Tour sponsorship boost for juniors in final trip together

Housing developer Larkfleet Homes is helping youngsters at Oakham Rugby Club do the business on their latest tour by sponsoring the shirts worn by players and coaches of the Under 16 team.

Each tour organised by the club has a dedicated players’ shirt which is in the club colours but is always a different to the standard club design.

The new shirts, featuring the club badge and Larkfleet Homes logo on the front, with the player’s nickname and number on the back, are for the Under 16s Dearne Valley tour.

The tour will include a stay at an outdoor adventure centre at Kingswood, Dearne Valley, Doncaster. There will be a series of outdoor activities such as high ropes and abseiling.

On Sunday the team will travel to Dinnington RFC for a game and then return home on the evening.

Coach James Ritchie explained: “This season is Oakham Under 16s’ last in junior rugby before moving into the colts.

“It is also the players’ GCSE year, so they have just finished their mock exams and therefore we are taking them on tour in April.

“Next year the players go onto different further education colleges and we will probably lose some of this team as a result, so it’s probably the last time the whole side will be together.

“Having Larkfleet sponsor the shirts has been a very generous gift as the shirts are an additional cost to each player on top of the cost of the tour, which includes transport, accommodation and food. So, we are very thankful to Larkfleet for their sponsorship of our tour shirts.”

Larkfleet’s Daryl Kirkland said: “We are very pleased to sponsor the Oakham Under 16s tour shirts.

“It’s an important time for this age group and the new shirts will be a great memento of their time with Oakham RFC Under 16s and their tour – something they will be able to keep for the future.”