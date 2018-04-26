Watson’s a winner after strong start to Greetham’s Midweek Medal

Ian Watson took top spot in a field of 41 with a four under par round of nett 68 in the first Gents Midweek Medal of the season at Greetham Valley.

Ian (19) started strongly and was only one over gross after five holes (thanks to a birdie on the second) but the short sixth hole caused problems where he took a six. After that he continued to play steadily to the turn.

On the back half he found pars more difficult to come by and a couple of double bogeys at the start of the back half made life difficult. Finishing with a par on the last was sufficient to see him home at the top of the board.

Second spot went to Rory Smith (5) with a nett score of 70 following a very steady round.

On the first half Rory let a couple of shots drop (against his handicap) in the middle of the round but his back nine was a model of steady play as he completed that in gross par with one birdie and seven pars.

Pete Dickinson (5) came in third spot with a nett 71 and he, like Rory before him, dropped a couple of shots to handicap on the front half to turn at four over gross but again, like Rory, he came back in level par thanks to a birdie on the 10th and seven further pars.

A team of four pairs of ladies from Greetham Valley welcomed a team of ladies from Melton Mowbray for a friendly match.

The Lakes Course was in excellent condition and the ladies enjoyed ideal sunny conditions with very little breeze, which was a welcome change.

The Greetham Valley team consisted of Sue Brand (lady captain), Eileen Pare, Valda Austin, Chris Edwards, Anne McCulloch, Dee Hinch, Susie Ellis and Kathy Horner.

Despite the number of shots the Greetham Valley team had to give to their competitors, they played some great golf and the overall result was a 2.5-1.5 win.

Special mentions need to be made of Valda Austin and Chris Edwards (who won 7 &5) and Susie Ellis and Kathy Horner (who won 6&5).

In a week of hot weather team games were to the fore in the various competitions at Greetham Valley.

The Ladies Ping Qualifier (played in a pairs Better Ball format) was held on the Valley course on Sunday with the winning pair having the opportunity to represent the club in the regional and national competition.

On the day there was an excellent win for Dee Ginnity (10) and Susie Ellis (20) who scored a very creditable 40 points, just beating Helen Woolley (20) and Sue Clegg (29) into second spot as they came in with 39.

In third place, also with 39 but losing out on countback, were Jackie Friend and Jo Robinson.

With the regional entries being decided on the basis of the best scores from all clubs there will be an anxious wait for Dee and Susie to find out if they will make it through into the next round.

On the same day the Gents also played their Better Ball competition on the Valley course and in this case the winning team of Wayne Porter (18) and Wayne Catt (9) scored an amazing 49 points (off 90 per cent handicaps) to win comfortably from Mark Emmett (20) and Jon Rookledge (9) on 45. Third place went to Joe Sargood and Geoff Woolley, also with 45.

Earlier in the week the Ladies had played a three-ball Waltz competition on the Lakes and the fine weather caught some of the Ladies out as they were not used to playing golf in shorts and t-shirts.

On the day the competition was won by by Rosemary Thomas, Liz Darrall and Helen Rawlinson with 69 points.

Cathy Steele, Eve Mills and Fay Taylor came second with 65 points while third place went to Dee Ginnity, Mavis Lucas and the newest member Joyce Squires with 63 points.

Having beaten Belton Woods a few days earlier in a Lincs Scratch League match, the Greetham first team welcomed back Belton Woods for the first round of the Elsham Cup Foursomes on Friday but unfortunately Belton took their revenge for their league defeat.

Greetham’s first pair of Russ Aust and Anton Wells won their first match three up, but the subsequent pairings of Ray Gladwinfield and Pete Dickinson and Darren Sargood with Adam Clegg lost the next two by four down and three down respectively to lose overall.

The Seniors played their annual Away-Day on Monday, this year held at Peterborough Milton Golf Club and it proved to be a very popular location as 58 members turned up including the club president and club captain and vice-captain.

Playing both a singles and a team (best three out of four to score) competition there were a number of good scores, particularly considering that for many it was an unknown course.

Tim Pearson, playing off 32, had one of those days which do not come often enough for higher handicap players when everything he tried came off and he came top of all entrants with a terrific score of 40 points to win his first ever competition.

On his outward half Tim scored 24 points and was in line for an even higher score as he stood on the 10th tee but he was unable to keep up this standard and even had one hole were he failed to score. A back nine score of 16 was enough to keep him ahead of the pack however.

Bill Skinner (21) came second (on countback) with 38 and had a strong back half with 20 points but was frustrated on the final hole where he had a double bogey but his score was still sufficient for second.

In third spot Neil Southwell (17) also scored 38 but Neil used all his opportunities on the front nine (to score 21) and dropped off slightly on the back half as the wind started to increase.

In the team competition Bruce Strickland, Bernie Bell, Tim Pearson and Steve Anderson totalled 123 to win by six shots from Stuart Dodd, Ken Stewart, Colin Avery and Denis Watts. Nearest the pin awards went to John Clinton and Bob Harmes.