Wilson is aiming to exceed expectatations

Sixteen-year-old South Luffenham racing driver Teddy Wilson is hoping to continue to exceed his expectations when he competes in the second round of the Formula 4 United States Championship this weekend.

The former Uppingham Community College pupil admitted he surpassed his initial aims with two podium finishes on his debut a fortnight ago in a recording-breaking 37-car grid.

He takes to the track at Road Atlanta again this weekend when he will be competing against drivers from 12 States and 10 countries in a field that will include 15 returning drivers and 22 rookies.

And, despite his lack of experience, Wilson is hoping to continue his aim of making an instant impression.

He said: “It was a really positive start to my first season, both in single seaters and racing in America.

“I went into the first round not knowing our potential and I was very happy to come away with a second and third at my maiden race meeting since moving from karts to cars.”

Wilson was a pacesetter in the practice sessions and then proved unbeatable in qualifying, securing pole position for race one.

However, his jubilation was short-lived when he was penalised after scrutineering due to a minor technical error with the car and found himself demoted to the back of the grid.

In race one, from 28th on the grid, a disappointed Wilson stormed through the pack.

Moving up to 12th and pushing hard he then made an error that saw him drop back to the rear of the field once more.

Undeterred, and with it all to do again, he continued his charge getting up to eighth before spinning off two laps before the race end. However, Teddy posted the fastest lap of the race to take pole position for race two.

Wilson didn’t get the start he’d hoped for in race two and dropped several places.

As his more experienced Danish team-mate Christian Rasmussen took an unassailable lead, the race was on for the remaining podium positions.

Wilson got past Danish driver Benjamin Pedersen and started to close the gap on second-place Dakota Dickerson of the USA but, as the chequered flag dropped, he had to settle for third place.

Starting the final race in fourth, Wilson dropped to fifth but soon made up places to catch Pedersen and Dickerson once more.

Once again, Rasmussen’s pace had enabled him to pull a strong lead. Wilson passed and pulled away from Pedersen and then caught and passed Dickerson, holding off his challenge to the end of the race to take second.

Wilson, a member of the Motor Sport Association (MSA) UK Academy Squad, added: “I really enjoyed myself and learned a lot which I look forward to putting to good use in round two of the F4 USA Championship.

“I would particularly like to thank Team Jay Howard Driver Development for their hard work all weekend and also everyone back home in the UK for the incredible support I had with people following my progress by watching the live timing on the F4 USA website or through social media.”