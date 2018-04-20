Scott to race against the best in London Marathon

The eyes of the world will be on Aaron Scott this weekend as he lines up with the very best as one of 21 elite runners in the London Marathon.

The Stamford based Lincoln Wellington athlete has been bringing his marathon personal best down for several years, and earned his day in the spotlight after running 2hr 17min 46sec at last year’s event.

Scott had a good start to the year, comfortably winning the Folksworth 15 and the Stamford 30k but suffered a dip in form after these victories.

However, the 30-year-old feels things are now on the up.

He said: “Training has seemingly turned the corner after late February and early March was hampered by iron issues.

“I recently had a good 15-day training block up at altitude in Font Rome in the Pyrenees and it looks like things are back on track.”

Scott will avoid the usual hurly burly of the weekend and added: “I’m heading down to London on Friday and hoping the extra VIP treatment will allow for a more relaxing experience.

“I’m not setting any firm targets as I want to run to feel rather than strict pace. However, I would love to run inside 2:16 and bank a European Championship qualifying standard for Berlin.”

Stamford Strider Jim Morris is another runner regularly improving his marathon times, and has a best of 2:46.06 which he ran in Malaga last year.

This will be Morris’ sixth consecutive London Marathon and he has run all of them in under 2hr 50mins.