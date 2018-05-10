Stamford to stage popular sevens event

Stamford Town will again be staging their popular Over 40s seven-a-side competition following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The competition last year attracted more than 1,000 people to the Uffington Road club and this year it will take place from June 18-22 with all matches starting at 6pm.

Teams confirmed for this year are Stamford Town, Uffington, Ketton Sports, reigning champions Barnack, Spalding, Uppingham, Tolethorpe, Market Deeping, Ufford Park, Market Overton and the Grainstore Brewery. The club are currently awaiting confirmation on the final team.

The format sees four groups of three teams (each playing Monday to Thursday) with the winner of each group going through to the semi-final and final on Friday.

To ensure there are no ‘dead’ games, the loser of game one in the groups will play the third group team in game two so there is always a group final as the last game to decide the winner.

Stamford Town chairman Phil Holland commented: “Last year’s event, mainly due to the weather, was a great success.

“We had some really good cricketers playing against each other and it was great to see some of the old rivalry again.”

Entry is free each night and there will also be real ale on sale and a barbecue.