William Strangeway stormed to success in Stamford Striders' St Valentine's 30k race on Sunday.

The Lincoln Wellington runner completed the course in 1hr 41min 32secs to finish in front of last year's winner Dave Hutson.

Hutson - who won the 2019 race despite a stress fracture in his foot - came home in second place in 1.43.54 which was a nearly minute faster than his winning time last year of 1.44.35.

Race winner William Strangeway. Photo: David Pearson (29951752)

The Huntington BRJ runner finished ahead of Josh Lunn who took third spot after the Bedford and County athlete posted a time of 1.47.23.

Samantha Cullen of Eye Community Runners was the first female home in a time of 2.04.12.

The annual event was rearranged for this Sunday after last weekend's schedule staging was postponed due to Storm Dennis.

Samantha Cullen of Eye Community Runners was the first female home. Photo: David Pearson (29951759)

Full report in Friday's Stamford Mercury.

Read more AthleticsStamford