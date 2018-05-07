Town toast maiden victory; two out of two for Ufford Park

Have your say

Stamford Town toasted their maiden Cambs League Division Two triumph following a 53-run success over Thriplow on Saturday.

Town had lost their opening match a fortnight ago following their promotion to the Cambs League this season.

But they made a winning start on their home bow at Uffington Road with an excellent all-round display.

They posted 167-9 from their 50 overs with Chris Bore leading their charge after hitting three fours and a six in Town’s top score of 45.

Liam Dave (23) and an unbeaten 29 from Scott Chamberlain were also valuable contributors to Town’s total of 167-9.

They were also given a helping hand by Thriplow conceding 32 extras which included 21 wides.

Town set their stall out early on in the Thriplow reply as they reduced their visitors to 18-5 as Chris Birch bagged a brace with Simon Prentice also pocketing a pair of wickets.

Fred Preston rallied the Thriplow cause with an unbeaten 64, but two wickets for Scott Chamberlain and one apiece for Richard Field - who also claimed a run out - and Steve Armstrong helped bowl their visitors out for 114.

Ufford Park made it two wins from two completed games after an 81-run home success over Huntingdon.

Park had posted 195-8 from their 50 overs with Ross Keymer (63) and Andy Larkin (39) leading their charge.

Amir Munir (19) and Joe Harrington (24no) contributed some useful mid-order runs to help Ufford to a defendable total.

They kept the Huntingdon reply in check early on and utilised seven bowlers to vary their attack.

Wahid Javed was the pick of the Ufford bowlers with 4-21 from 5.2 overs while Ibrahim Javed dismissed Huntingdon’s top scorer Faisal Javed for 24.

Extras helped the Huntingdon cause by adding 33 to their total, but Ufford were always in control to dismiss their visitors for 114.