A new art exhibition will celebrate the work of three abstract artists.

Thinking in Colour will show off more than 60 works by painters at the Stamford Arts Centre gallery in St Mary’s Street.

Many of the abstract pieces are nature-themed and inspired by the outdoors and landscapes.

Annabel Eley

Helen Dare, who used to work in metal now paints and her work will appear alongside that of Annabel Eley, who began her career as a jewellery designer.

Helen Dare

Moya Acton

Moya Acton’s work includes geometric paintings in what she describes as an eclectic mix of styles.

The exhibition is open Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 5pm, from May 31. It closes on June 10.