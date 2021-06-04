For the first time, the Stamford lecture series will be live from South Africa next month.

Stamford Endowed Schools will welcome Christo Brand to talk about his stories and recollections of his time as Nelson Mandela’s prison warder.

In 1978, at the age of 19, Christo Brand was given his first posting to Robben Island as a prison warder. It was here that he first met Nelson Mandela, aged 60 at the time, and they formed a close friendship built on trust and mutual respect for each other during the difficult apartheid era.

Christo Brand with Nelson Mandela

Sentenced to life imprisonment, Mandela became a powerful symbol of resistance – and a key negotiator - for the anti-apartheid movement.

Following Mandela’s release from prison, our speaker Christo Brand worked with Mandela in the Constitutional Assembly as they aimed for a better future.

Christo will share his first hand experiences of these historic decades.

The lecture takes place online at 7pm on Thursday (June 10). Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1vZVKKYpRe-BclbFVgiN9A