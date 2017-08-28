ALBUM REVIEW: Appreciation of individual style second time around

Breathe A Little Deeper, Woodley Taylor, Self-released, Out Next Month

Cambridge art rocker Woodley Taylor is about to break into the congested music market soon with his debut album Breathe A Little Deeper.

Now based in Toft, near Bourne, Woodley (real name Dale) has drawn on musical influences like Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Dire Straits and The Eagles to produce a 14-track album of real potential.

But it was only after a second hearing that the uniqueness of Woodley’s songs came to the fore.

The album, out on September 7, opens with the driving force of Runaway, a song light years away from Del Shannon’s 1961 hit.

After that, Woodley switches between Chris Rea, Bob Dylan and Oasis styles with the fast-paced Smoking at Midnight, It’s A Long Shot and Darling, the latter a throwback to Eric Clapton’s version of Layla.

Then there are the ballads, such as the The Only Love I Need and the Fleetwood Mac-inspired You’re Gonna Have To Leave Me.

Woodley’s voice will push away just as many people as it draws, but this album suggests that he can live with that as his career progresses.

• You can pre-order the album by visiting www.woodleytaylor.com

Review by Winston Brown

