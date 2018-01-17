CONCERT PREVIEW: Stroll on dark side with self-styled fan of Gothic tales

Chantel McGregor and The Ash Wilson Band

Corn Exchange Theatre, Stamford

Thursday, February 1

A West Yorkshire musician who first picked up a guitar aged seven and is now blazing a trail for “guitar girl power” is in concert next month.

Chantel McGregor, thought to be the youngest person in England ever to pass a Rockschool exam, has included Stamford’s Corn Exchange Theatre in her 15-date tour which starts at Butlins’ holiday resort in Skegness on Sunday.

Taking time off from working on her third studio album, Chantel promises to serve her audience something far darker than what has been performed by more celebrated female guitarists like Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Carrie Underwood and Sheryl Crow.

Chantel said: “I’ve always been interested in the dark side of Southern Gothic literature, artwork and media (examples include Edgar Allen Poe, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote).

“My interpretation of Southern Gothic is the loss of control, either spiritually, physically or emotionally.

“For me, you have to write about something you’re interested in, something you enjoy and where you are as a person when you’re writing songs.”

Chantel will be playing songs from her two albums “Like No Other” and “Lose Control” during the concert which comes on the back of a European tour.

She said: “I’ve never really been into just one thing and I listen to all types of music.

“I’m really, really open-minded, whether it’s blues, rock or progressive pop which is pretty much how I got my fan base.

“I’m lucky in that I have a really loyal fan base who already know what to expect from my concerts.

“But there are other people, like those I saw during my tour of Europe, who haven’t heard me playing live before where it’s more raw and emotional.

“It’s great to get a response from people when you perform because I like interacting with my audience.

“As a Bradford girl, I don’t hide the fact that I’m from the city and I like to tell stories about the place.

“I’ve played quite a few shows in Lincolnshire and as long as everybody enjoys them and has a really great time, I’ll be happy.”

Tickets priced £16 are available from the Box Office on 01780 766455.

