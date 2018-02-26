Singing legend Tom Jones to perform at Belvoir Castle

Singing legend Tom Jones will be performing at Belvoir Castle in the summer.

Sir Tom is on stage at the venue on Sunday, July 22, as part of a tour of stately homes and historic locations around the UK this year.

The concerts will be a celebration of a music career that spans six decades. Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday, March 2, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

With a career that has seen him sell in excess of 100 million records, Sir Tom has won countless accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 2006, the global star has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits.

Tom and his band will present a set-list built from a career that traverses all eras and genres of popular music.

The 2018 tour is presented by live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “Tom is a true music legend and I’m delighted we are once again working with him in 2018.

“We have presented many gigs with Tom and it never fails to impress me just what a first class performer this man is. His voice is incredible and the crowds absolutely adore him.

“This tour will be an amazing series of concerts in some of the most magnificent and beautiful locations and we are delighted we have been able to include a date at Belvoir Castle.”