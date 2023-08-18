There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Friday, August 18

As You Like It - 7.45pm (until August 19. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Towards An Abstract Edge - Peterborough Museum. Art exhibition by King’s Cliffe-based artist Crispin Heesom. Runs until October 7.

Sense of Place: midday to 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. An exhibition of work by 11 artists open Tuesdays to Sundays until August 30.

Domino drive - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £1.50.

Wistow Maze open - Three miles of pathways in maze designed in the shape of a ‘green sea turtle’, and a quiz trail. Open daily until September 3. Times and admission charges at www.wistow.com

Pathways - 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, Gallery, Maiden Lane, Stamford. A contemporary arts exhibition featuring work by Ian Bibby, Terry Beard, and Stephen Murfitt. Runs until August 19.

Saturday, August 19

Book launch and signing - from 10.30am at Gates Garden Centre, Somerby Road, Cold Overton. Local author Robert Tregay signs copies of his debut novel, Invasion, a thrilling ‘alternative history’ set during the invasion of Norway by Nazi Germany.

Music from Alan Jackson - 8pm until late, Ketton Sports and Community Centre, Pit Lane. £6 on the door. Open to all - no need to be a club member.

Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show - 11am to 4pm, Willowbrook Farm, Stamford Road, Peterborough, PE6 7EL. Live bands, stunning vehicles, real ale bar, barbecue. Admission £5 with free entry for exhibitors and children under 14. www.maxeyclassiccarandbikeshow.com

90's ibiza night - 9pm to late, Voodoo Lounge, Mama Liz's. 90's House, Disco, Techno Trance. Ticketed event.

Summer quiz and buffet - 6pm, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street. PE6 8AN. Hosted by Nene and Welland Oddfellows. Traditional pub quiz with a buffet halfway through. Contact Jenny on 07788 534290. Open to all, must be booked due to catering.

Stamford Horticultural Society’s 60th summer show - 2pm to 4pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Stamford. Prize giving at 4pm. Free entry. Refreshments are available. For show schedules contact John Mitchell 01780 481732 or visit https://stamfordhorticulturalsociety.chessck.co.uk

Car boot sale - 11am to 3pm. Adult entry £1, under 16s free. Info at www.rutlandcarboot.com.

Belvoir firework championships - Belvoir Castle.Three UK fireworks companies compete to win. Book: www.fireworkchampions.co.uk

Model railway sale - 10am to 4pm, Wake House in Bourne. Cash only.

Village yard sale - 10.30am - 1pm, Burrough on the Hill. Garage, home, and garden items on sale throughout the village, with tea and cakes at the church. Contact: 01664 454966.

Saturday music recital - midday to 1pm, Great Casterton Church. TKN (Tim, Keith and Nick) with a new program of popular music from 1970-1990. A friendly trio playing double bass, guitar and singing.

Sunday, August 20

Indoor Farmers' Market - 10am to 2pm, Bourne Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Queen’s Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX. Explore around 50 stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, local produce and handmade crafts. Reduce your food miles, support small local businesses and buy direct from producers.

Book signing - from 10.30am at Gates Garden Centre, Somerby Road, Cold Overton. Local author Robert Tregay signs copies of his debut novel, Invasion, a thrilling ‘alternative history’ set during the invasion of Norway by Nazi Germany.

Exotic pet refuge open day - 10am to 4pm. Over 250 species to see, including wolves, lizards, monkeys and an alligator. Adult entry £8, children £5 and under 4s free. Free parking with food and drink available from the cafe.

King's Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm. Cream scones, tea and coffee, homemade jam, book shelves. Parking beside the green, PE8 6XD.

Monday, August 21

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 26. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Children’s crafts (0-8 years) - 9.30am - 10.30am and 11am to midday, Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church St. Market Deeping. PE6 8AN. Must be pre booked. Email sarah.hitchcock@oddfellows.co.uk or phone 01778 342006. Cost: Under 1 yr free, £2 per child. Includes adult and child refreshments. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Stamford Speakers Toastmasters Club - 6.15pm St Mary and St Augustine's RC Church Hall, 13 Broad Street, Stamford. Are you are looking to develop your public speaking skills? Free for all to attend.

Tuesday, August 22

Peterborough Beer Festival - 5.30pm to 11pm, £6. Peterborough Embankment, PE1 1EF.

Wednesday, August 23

Peterborough Beer Festival - midday to 3pm, £2. 3pm to 11pm, £6. Peterborough Embankment, PE1 1EF (daily until Saturday, August 26).

Friday, August 25

Peterborough Beer Festival - midday to 3pm, £2. 3pm to 11pm, £6. Peterborough Embankment, PE1 1EF (also tomorrow).

The Lady in the Van - 7.45pm (until August 26. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Quiz night - 7pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Six per team maximum. £2 entry fee per person. Cash prize for the winning team.

Saturday, August 26

Wansford Show - midday to 5.30pm. Features live music, food and drink, traditional games, classic cars and bikes, over 40 local craft stalls, and a traditional marquee full of entries of vegetables, flowers, cakes, photos, art and crafts. Toy pet show for children. Entry is £5, under 16s go free.

Summer fine food market - 10am - 4pm, Burghley House, Stamford. Featuring 45 quality food producers in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Free to enter.

Car boot sale- 11am-3pm, Rutland Showground. Adult entry £1, under 16s free. More information at www.rutlandcarboot.com.

Comedy night - 8pm, Ketton Sports and Community Centre. Tickets £12 in advance or £14 on the door. Tickets can be booked by ringing 01780 721507.

Whissendine Church flower festival - 10am-5pm. Free entry. Produce stalls and raffle. Refreshments available at the Village Hall.

Sunday, August 27

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Summer fine food market - 10am - 4pm, Burghley House, Stamford. Featuring 45 quality food producers in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. Free to enter.

Stamford Car Show - 10am to 5pm, Stamford Meadows. More than 500 cars. 3.45pm Battle of Britain Flypast. Treasure hunt with sweets and medals for children. Entry tor show is free but donations on the gate are requested.

Water Newton Music Festival - Village Green, Water Newton, PE8 6LU. Featuring live music and DJ set, food including barbecue and bar. Raising money to support the Church of St Remigius. Adult tickets £15 and children under 12 free: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/water-newton-music-festival-tickets-623483033537

Teddy bears picnic - 11am to 5pm, Rockingham castle. Teddy bear trail around the estate and chance to meet Goldilocks and the three bears. Information at www.rockinghamcastle.com.

Beer Festival - Griffin Inn, Bulby Road, Irnham.

Summer craft fair - 10am to 4pm, Woolsthorpe Depot (behind the Dirty Duck Pub, NG32 1NY). Barbecue, cakes, games and craft stalls. Hosted by the Grantham Canal Society.