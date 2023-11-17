There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

Friday, November 17

French dancing - 8pm (third Friday of each month), Brewery House Studio, rear of Brewery House, next to the Northwick Arms, Ketton High Street. Bring nibbles, drinks and a musical instrument if you wish.

Christmas Craft and Gift Market - Peterborough Cathedral. Over 100 stallholders selling their beautiful handcrafted goods; from soap and candles to exquisite, one-of-a-kind jewellery and homewares. There will also be a range of festive refreshments available to purchase. Tickets are £2.20pp + booking fee online or £3pp on the door. Entry is staggered however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.

Art 4 Ukraine art exhibition and sale, 7-9pm, Helpston Village Hall. Opening night. Paintings, drawings and sculpture from local artists, with 20 per cent of each sale going to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group. Will Thompson 07786 640723

Stamford and District Twinning Association AGM - 7pm, Edmonds Close Community Room, Edmonds Close, Stamford, PE9 1XE. Fish and chip supper ahead of review of year and AGM. £5.60 pp for supper which needs to be preordered at: stamfordtwinning@gmail.com. Tea and coffee will be provided

Open art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Open Tuesday to Sunday. Admission free. Runs until November 24. Visitors’ choice prize awarded at the end of the show.

Saturday, November 18

Table top sale - 10am to midday, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street. Market Deeping. Small table £3 or large table £5. Free for shoppers. Book with Karen on 01778 342006

Classical Series - 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre. Doric String Quartet. 4th concert in Beethoven cycle: String Quartets by Beethoven and Schumann.

Art 4 Ukraine art exhibition and sale, 10am-5pm, Helpston Village Hall. Paintings, drawings and sculpture from local artists, with 20 per cent of each sale going to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group. Teas and cakes available. Will Thompson 07786 640723

John Cooper-Clarke - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Poet and comedian. Tickets £23.50 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Grand sale of second hand books - 10am to 2pm, Stamford United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street. Fill a bag for a £1 and all children's books are free. Refreshments available.

Christmas Artisan Market - 11am to 4pm, St John the Baptist Church, Harringworth. Artisans include Mango and the Moon, Little Print Gifts, Zoe’s Emporium, Totally Ted, Studio LP Ceramics, Harringworth Wreaths, Woodwork by Mark and many more, as well as Created in Harringworth delights. Chance to win a hamper and a Christmas cafe.

Music at lunchtime - midday, St Peter and St Paul Great Casterton church. A whole hour of Ukulele 2020. Proceeds from a retiring collection go towards the church heating project

Rutland Fairtrade Christmas Market 10am to 3pm, Oakham Castle. A huge variety of Fairtrade items on sale including food and drink, clothes, accessories, jewellery, crafts, toys, aromatherapy products and Christmas decorations.

Tabletop sale/coffee morning - 9.30am, Bourne Corn Exchange. Filled rolls and homemade cakes. Proceeds to NSPCC.

Sunday, November 19

Indoor Farmers' Market - 10am to 2pm, Bourne Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Queen’s Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX. About 50 stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, local produce and handmade crafts. Reduce food miles, support local businesses and buy direct from producers.

Afternoon teas - 2.30pm to 5pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall. Homemade scones, cakes and bakes, pots of tea or coffee, fruit squashes. Homemade preserves and books on sale. Arrive on foot via Eagle Lane beside the Londis store, West Street, or by car via Orchard Lane at the western end of West Street, and then Church Walk where there is parking opposite the lower entrance to the village hall.

Live music - 4pm to 6pm, Mama Liz’s back lounge, North Street, Stamford. Folk duo Extinction Road play. Free entry.

Craft fair, book stall and tea room - 11am to 3pm, Easton-on-the-Hill Village Hall. All proceeds raised go to Friends of Stamford hospital and Easton village hall.

Monday, November 20

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Are you are looking to develop your public speaking skills? Free to attend.

Rutland Climate Action relaunch - 7.30pm, Falcon Hotel, Uppingham. Share ideas about protecting the environment. Email bill@rutlandpr.co.uk to confirm attendance.

Talk by the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust - 7.30pm, volunteer training centre off Oakham Road, Hambleton,LE15 8BP. Mat Carter will talk about the work of the trust and his life in conservation.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Tuesday, November 21

“Re-discovering the Stamford Canal” - 2pm, Molecey Mill, Stamford Road, West Deeping. Talk on behalf of West Deeping Heritage group by Graham Magee and Maggie Ashcroft. Numbers are limited so email wdheritage@hotmail.co.uk or text/ phone 07808 585189 to confirm attendance. Admission at the door £3, including refreshments.

The Deepings Flower Club open evening - 6.30pm for 7.30pm - The Deepings School Hall. National demonstrator Tony Brown with the theme of 'The Joy of Christmas'. Stalls with crafts and Christmas present ideas. Raffle of all arrangements. Tickets £14 on the door. Enquiries Sue Boardman 01778 349419.

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Wednesday, November 22

Surprise Bingo - 2pm, The Hub, Pinchbeck, PE11 3RU. £1 for 10 games and drinks. Book with Jenny on 07788 534290.

The Manger by Luxmuralis - a light and experience show at Peterborough Cathedral. Daily until Saturday. Tickets are £8 for standard entry, £6.50 children and £25 for a family ticket. Tickets and full details are available now at: peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Andy Parsons: Bafflingly Optimistic - 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £18 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Thursday November 23

SIX: Teen Edition - 7pm, Barn Hill Methodist Church, Stamford. A performance by Stamford Showstoppers. Tickets £15 (£13 for under 16s) from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/six-ten-edition

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Seth Lakeman accompanied by Benji Kirkpatrick and Alex Hart - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £23 from stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Stamford Christmas lights switch on - Carols in St Michael’s Churchyard in Stamford from 5pm with light switch on at about 5.30pm. ShopStamford businesses will stay open until 7pm for late night shopping.

Burghley Christmas Fair - Burghley House, 9.30am to 8pm. Tickets cost £10 per person, which includes parking, and £5 for children, are available from www.burghley.co.uk.

Isabella d’Este (1476-1530) – First Lady of the Renaissance by Dr Paula Nuttall - 11am, Victoria Hall, Oakham. A talk to The Arts Society Oakham about the Marchioness of Mantua, stylish, cultivated, feisty and in her own words ‘hungry for art’. Guests welcome £5. Coffee from 10.15am (£1).

The Autumn of My Years radio play - 7.15pm, Harborough FM (102.3FM) or online at www.harboroughfm.co.uk The second installment of a three-part play written by Uppingham’s Henry Dawe

